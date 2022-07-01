This Gigabyte RTX 3070 Ti Vision OC is a genuine bargain at under AU$900

Isn't it nice to see graphics card bargains again! A year ago, you might as well have called a graphics card a mining card. But now that cryptocurrency prices have collapsed, you can finally get a quality gaming card at a decent price. At $899, this Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Vision OC is nearly 20% off of its RRP. Who'd have thought that a couple of months back?!

The 3070 Ti is an excellent card for driving a high refresh rate 1440p monitor, even with demanding games at the highest settings. It's no slouch at 4K either but some of the more demanding titles will require you to dial back on the settings a little to maintain 60 FPS. Don't forget to turn on DLSS for a very good bump in frame rate with very little loss in quality, even with ray tracing enabled.

The 3070 Ti makes use of the GA104 GPU, which is also found in the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070. The 3070 Ti uses the full capabilities of the chip, with all cores unlocked. The 6,144 cores of the 3070 Ti compares to the 5,888 of the 3070 and 4,864 of the 3060 Ti. The 3070 Ti’s biggest upgrade is the switch to faster GDDR6X memory compared to the GDDR6 of the 3070. The increase from 14Gbps memory to 19Gbps gives the 3070 Ti a very healthy bandwidth increase.

The Gigabyte Vision 3070 Ti is cooled by the very large Windforce 3X cooler. It's a long triple slot card, so it's not suitable for compact builds. The cooler won't have any problem keeping everything running nice and cool. The same cooler is used to cool much hotter 3080 and 3090 class cards, which means you can rest assured that it won't be stressed during your long gaming sessions.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Vision OC | AU$1,099 AU$899 (save AU$200) The Gigabyte RTX 3070 Ti Vision OC features a distinct aesthetic and at just $899, its a steal compared to how 3070 Ti's were priced a few months back. It's a great 1440p gaming option.

Other than the distinct and classy aesthetic of the 3070 Ti Vision, one of the things that may appeal to you is its display output configuration. It's got two DP 1.4a and two HDMI 2.1 ports. Most cards have three DP and one HDMI. This can be handy if you want to drive a HDMI monitor and a TV at the same time for example.

