This GeForce RTX 2070 Super is on sale for $490 after rebate

GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics cards usually go for between $500 and $600, but for Black Friday, Newegg's got an overclocked Gigabyte RTX 2070 Super on sale for $490 when you use the promo code BLACKFR34 and redeem a $20 rebate card.

It's a decent deal on a card that will serve you well for several years. The RTX 2070 Super comes close to the performance of an RTX 2080, and using a reference card clocked at 1770Mhz (a little lower than the card Newegg is selling), we managed an average FPS of 95.8 in Forza Horizon 4 at 1440p with Ultra settings.

If you're thinking ahead to next year's games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Half-Life: Alyx, this card will do the job. If you want even more power, though, the same deal is also available on Newegg for an RTX 2080 Super, which is on sale for $690 after rebate. That's the lowest price we've seen for that particular card.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super | $490 (Save $50)

Over on Amazon, the same Gigabyte RTX 2070 Super is $520, which is $30 off the price it was at the start of the month, but isn't as notable without the $20 rebate Newegg is offering. Keep an eye on these cards throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday in case any bigger deals pop up—we'll be collecting the best Black Friday graphics card deals here—but I'm doubtful they'll get huge discounts given that they launched this year.

The non-Super version of the RTX 2070, however, is technically discontinued. Because of that, you're likely to see some bigger discounts. Newegg's got one for $455 after $15 rebate, for example. Just don't pay more than $500 for one given that the Super version will probably dip below that line a few more times as the week of deals continues.

