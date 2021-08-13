This fully loaded Aero 15 is way more laptop than you need, but it’s also $1,100 off

Gigabyte's Aero 15 with a 4K display is deeply discounted right now, plus there's a sizable mail-in-rebate available.

Over at Adorama, you can bring home one of the best gaming laptop configurations to date, a no-compromise Aero 15 with a 4K OLED display powered by the latest generation hardware, at a steep discount. As in, $1,100 below the sticker price.

This is not a cheap laptop by any stretch of the imagination. However, the available discounts add up to big savings. Normally priced at a wallet-busting $3,449, it's on sale for $2,849, a hefty $600 discount right out of the gate. And if you scroll down the product page (or just click this PDF link), you'll find a $500 MIR form, valid for eligible purchases made in August.

Over The Top Gaming Laptop Gigabyte Aero 15 | 4K OLED | Core i9 11980HK | GeForce RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB SSD | $3,449 $2,349 at Adorama after $500 MIR (save $1,100 total)

This over-the-top laptop configuration leaves no stone unturned, combining Intel's best mobile CPU with a GeForce RTX 3080 for playing games with real-time tracing turned.

Whether it makes sense to spend over two grand on a gaming laptop, well, that depends on what you're after. In this case, it's a burly configuration from top to bottom, that normally goes for well over three grand.

Powering that 4K resolution display is Intel's fastest Tiger Lake-H CPU, the 11th Gen Core i9 11980HK (8C16T, 2.6GHz to 5GHz, 24MB L3 cache), paired with Nvidia's top mobile GPU, the GeForce RTX 3080.

The only real point of criticism in looking at the spec sheet is that Gigabyte opted for the 8GB GDDR6 version of the 3080 rather than the 16GB model. That pill is easier to swallow with an $1,100 discount, though. The max graphics power is configured to 105W, for a 1,245MHz boost clock.

It also has a heaping 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512GB SSD for primary storage duties, and a 1TB SSD to offload games, pictures, videos, and other bulk storage contents.

Other features include perk-key RGB backlighting, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, a 2.5Gbps LAN port for wired networking duties, and a generous assortment of I/O ports, including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1.

It's still a lot of money, granted, but it's also a heck of a lot of laptop.