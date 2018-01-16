This full-featured 5-bay QNAP NAS box is on sale for $409

There are plenty of reasons to consider a Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution, with having readily accessible data backups one of the biggest ones. However, some of the fancier NAS boxes go above and beyond simple backups. QNAP's five-bay TS-563 is one of them, and it's currently on sale for $409 at B&H Photo.

That's down from its $559 list price, which is in the range of what it usually sells for. Unfortunately it doesn't come with an hard drives, so that's an added cost, but this is a higher end NAS solution powered by an AMD quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 512MB of flash memory.

It has two built-in GbE LAN ports on the back, and a PCIe Gen2 x4 slot inside that can accommodate an optional wickedly fast 10GbE network adapter. Users will also find a total of five USB 3.0 ports, including four on the back and one in front.

The TS-563 supports a variety of RAID levels, depending on how many drives you have installed and how you want to balance speed with redundancy. They include RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 6/5/10 + hot spare.

You can read more about its many features on QNAP's website. If this is what you're looking for, go here to order one.

