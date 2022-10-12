This $40 Steam Deck Dock alternative is one of the best Prime Early Access deals

Amazon has a solid Prime Early Access (opens in new tab) deal on a third-party hub compatible with your Steam Deck on sale for an epic $40 (opens in new tab). That may only be a ten-dollar saving, but compare it to the official Steam Deck dock, and it's truly a great budget option if you're looking for a way to connect your Steam Deck to an external display or simply use it as a Nintendo Switch-esque charging dock.

This Jsaux Steam Deck dock (HB0603) is a 6-in-1 docking station with gigabit ethernet input, three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0, and a USB Type-C charging port. It has a 4K @ 60Hz signal output, so if you have a 4K monitor or TV, you can turn your Steam Deck into a better Nintendo Switch.

There isn't much difference between this Jsaux Dock and the $90 official Steam Dock. However, the Steam Deck Dock does have three USB 3.1 ports instead of Jsaux's limited trio of USB 3.0 ports, and it's got a DisplayPort in addition to its HDMI 2.0 port.

So unless you're really keen on playing your Steam Deck at 1440p at 120Hz, the Jsaux might be a better option for you, especially since it's less than the cost of Valve's dock. There's a cheaper version of the Jsaux Steam Deck dock (HB0602) we reviewed a while back that we tested, and it scored pretty well despite lacking some of the features of the upgraded dock

(opens in new tab) JSAUX Docking Station for Steam Deck HB0603 | 3 x USB-A 3.0 ports | HDMI 2.0 | Gigabit ethernet | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $10) (opens in new tab)

JSAUX is making what are currently our favorite third-party hubs for the Steam Deck. This one isn't quite as fancy as its version with an M.2 slot for expanded storage, but it's got plenty of other nice features and a good discount for Prime members.

(opens in new tab) JSAUX Docking Station for Steam Deck HB0604 | 2 x USB-A 3.1 ports | HDMI 2.0 | Gigabit ethernet | M.2 Slot | $129.99 $117.99 at Amazon (save $12) (opens in new tab)

Jsaux's premium Steam Deck dock has an M.2 slot which will let you install up to 2TB SSDs, giving your Steam Deck a huge boost in storage and outputs in 4K at 120Hz. Yeah, it's a bit much, but if you plan on using your Steam Deck like Nintendo Switch on steroids, this is perfect for you.

There's a souped-up version of the Jsaux Steam Deck Dock (HB0604) on sale as well that supports M.2 SSDs and outputs in 4K at 120Hz, which sounds like the best kind of overkill if you're looking to get the most out of your precious Deck.

