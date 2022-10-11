The best Steam Deck accessory deals for Prime Day

Audio player loading…

Valve's new handheld gaming PC is still a burgeoning piece of tech, but its accessories market is already crowded enough that we decided to gather the best Steam Deck accessory Prime Day deals. Not a lot of big companies are making accessories for the Deck yet, so much of what you'll find on Amazon right now is of inconsistent quality. We've not only sorted through the Prime Day accessory prices to find the best ones, but we've also tested many of these products ourselves.

Below is a roundup of what we recommend. Expect to see a lot of JSAUX, one of the first bigger accessory outfits with a whole line of kit for your Deck—it's got docks, screen protectors, cases, and even backup chargers. You'll also find at least one product that's an absolute must-have for Deck owners, including big price drops on microSD cards that can instantly expand the Deck's memory.

(opens in new tab) JSAUX Kickstand Case | $22.99 $18.39 on Amazon (save $4.60) (opens in new tab)

For all its fancy bells and whistles, the Steam Deck for some reason does not come with a kickstand. This lightweight attachment fixes this grave sin, and it's at its cheapest during Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) JSAUX Steam Deck Screen Protector | 2 pack | Glass | 9H Hardness | $9.99 $7.99 on Amazon (save $2) (opens in new tab)

There's no excuse not to have a good screen protector on your tech these days. Glass protectors are so smooth that you can barely tell you're not actually touching the screen, and you'll be glad you have the first time your weighty Deck falls flat on its face.

(opens in new tab) JSAUX Steam Deck Carrying Case | Hard Shell | Charger Storage | $29.99 $23.99 on Amazon (save $6) (opens in new tab)

The Steam Deck comes with a serviceable case, but this one includes a few nice upgrades: internal space for a charger and power bank, and a flap that serves as a stand for your Deck.

(opens in new tab) Annapro Carrying Case for Steam Deck | Hard Shell | Charger Storage | $39.99 $34.95 at Amazon (save $5) (opens in new tab)

If you want to go bigger on a carrying case, this Annpro bag is currently the best option out there. It's got a pocket that's a perfect size for the deck, as well as ample space for a charger, power bank, and a dock or tablet.

(opens in new tab) IINE Steam Deck Protective Case | Silicon | $29.99 $20.79 at Amazon (save $9) (opens in new tab)

If hard shells aren't your thing, consider a grippy silicon sleeve like this. There are a few silicon cases out there for the Deck and just about any of them will get the job done, but this one comes in a pretty green that really helps offset the Deck's dull gray-on-gray aesthetic. This one also comes with thumbstick covers and screen protectors.

(opens in new tab) JSAUX Docking Station for Steam Deck | 3 USB-A 3.0 ports | HDMI 2.0 | Ethernet | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $10) (opens in new tab)

JSAUX is making what are currently our favorite third-party hubs for the Steam Deck. This one isn't quite as fancy as its version with an M.2 slot for expanded storage, but it's got plenty of other nice features and a good discount on Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra microSDXC | 1TB | 120 Mb/s transfer speed | $199.99 $97.99 at Amazon (save $102) (opens in new tab)

Prime Day is the perfect time to expand your Steam Deck's memory with a microSD card so big you won't have to think about storage for a while. At these prices I recommend going for a full 1TB, but the 500GB version is on sale as well.