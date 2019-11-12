This Dell 24-inch 1080p 144HZ gaming monitor is on sale for $150 ahead of Black Friday

Walmart isn't shying away from some early Black Friday gaming deals on a cheap gaming monitor from Dell. The Dell 24-inch S241HGF FreeSync gaming monitor is currently on sale for half-price at $149.99. Not a bad choice for bargain hunters.

The Dell S241HGF is a 1080p Free Sync compatible gaming monitor with a TN display at 144Hz (overclocked to 155Hz) with a 1ms response rate. It has three different gaming modes, an adjustable stand, and LED edge lighting. The included three-year exchange warranty should cover any issues that may come up. Free Sync compatibility is always welcome—I think it's safe to say that everyone hates visual tearing.

For $150, you're getting a pretty decent budget gaming monitor for gamers who only play in 1080p or need a second monitor to play consoles. The bezel around the monitor is a little thicker than we would like, but other than that it's not a bad choice if you need something for work and play that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Make it a point to bookmark our Black Friday monitors page where we will be combing all the major online retailers for the best deals we can find leading up to Black Friday in case you're on the lookout for more cheap monitor deals.