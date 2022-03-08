This cute Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is on sale for $750

There have been a few announcements lately for companies launching their new gaming appropriate laptops. Samsung has gotten in on the act followed by Lenovo, and the current move seems to be very small form factors for the future of portable gaming.

The 2022 line up of gaming machines is looking to be sleek and cool, but also pricey. If you're in the market for something a little cheaper, we're always here to bring you the deals like this Dell G15 laptop that's currently $469 USD off.

The G15 Gaming laptop on offer isn't exactly the beefiest machine out there, but it's back at its Cyber Monday low price of $750 USD which makes it worth a look. Inside the black and silver chassis is a 10th gen Intel Core i5 10500H that's been paired with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

These aren't bad for a gaming laptop but it is let down pretty heartily by only having 8GB of RAM. The other major downside is the 512GB SSD, which will likely get filled up pretty quickly with games. These two pieces are some of the easiest replacements to DIY on your own laptop, so as far as easy fixer uppers go, this is an excellent candidate.

This gaming laptop gets you good mid-tier specs at a fair discount. The 8GB of RAM may not be quite as much as we usually recommend, but getting an RTX 3050 Ti and half a gig of NVMe storage space isn't a bad get. This build should keep you gaming on the go for several years. Plus it could be the last time we see these models around.

Of course that's also not entirely necessary. Less demanding games will run just fine on this G15, and plenty of new games will also work, they just may need a bump down to the lower settings. Given the screen is a 120Hz, 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, we're not trying for 4K gaming anyway. It would be a great laptop for a school or office machine that can still bust out some gaming action when it needs to.

Currently this deal comes with free next day delivery, and a few peripheral discounts to go with the laptop for those interested. This deal is limited time according to availability so it could be Dell getting rid of these older models before even more new gaming laptops are announced.