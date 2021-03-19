This Corsair gaming mouse has wireless charging and RGB for $75

Corsair sells many excellent PC gaming accessories, including some of the best gaming mice around. The 'Dark Core RGB Pro SE' (great name, I know) is one of Corsair's premium designs, and now you can get it for $74.99 from Newegg, a savings of $15 from the original price.

The Dark Core Pro SE can connect to your PC using a low-latency USB wireless adapter (similar to most other wireless gaming mice), Bluetooth, or a standard USB cable. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and wired connections, which is certainly a step up from the flimsier microUSB connector on most other mice. You can also charge the Dark Core Pro SE with a Qi wireless pad—Corsair's own charging mouse pad has been discontinued (and is now only available at ridiculously-high prices from third-party sellers), but you can still set the mouse on any Qi pad for a while to charge it up.

The mouse's other highlights include an 18K DPI sensor (PixArt PAW3392), two interchangeable side grips, RGB lights, and up to 50 hours of battery life. Corsair's iCUE desktop software allows you to set macros and change the lights.

We gave the Corsair mouse an 80% in our review, thanks to its good button layout and Qi charging support. However, we did note that the texture grip was a bit strange-feeling at first.