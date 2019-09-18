This bundle of Corsair RAM is available for it's lowest price ever on Amazon

About a year ago, RAM prices were through the roof, but no longer. Right now you can grab this 4x8 bundle of Corsair Vengeance LED RAM for it's lowest price ever at Amazon for $227.47 (50% off). While RAM is an essential part of any build, buying the right kind can really make a difference in the performance of your machine. This Corsair RAM kit features four 8GB sticks of DDR4 RAM operating at a base clock speed of 3200MHz and features full XMP 2.0 compatibility for overclocking.

In addition to generously-sized aluminum heat spreaders to keep things cool under overclocking conditions, this kit also features adjustable white LEDs that run along the spine of each stick. While definitely not the fastest RAM available by any means, 3200MHz is still a respectable benchmark for any budget gaming system. Just bear in mind that you'll need to have a CPU that can handle the requests being made to all of your DIMM slots, a safe rule of thumb for gaming is to have 4GB of RAM for every core on your processor. While it may not have the same allure as upgrading to the best gaming GPU, but upgrading your RAM is one of the fastest and easiest ways to improve performance without having to break down your rig and put it all back together again.

An excellent memory option from a reliable manufacturer, this Corsair Vengeance LED RAM kit would be awesome for an ultra-clean build or simply fleshing out the performance on any high-end gaming PC. If you're looking to go one step beyond, check out our guide to the best RAM for gaming.