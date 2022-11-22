This budget Black Friday gaming PC doesn't look like every other gaming PC

(opens in new tab) CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme | Radeon RX 6700 XT | Core i7 12700F | 500GB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | $1,199.99 $899 at Walmart (save $300.99) (opens in new tab)

Pretty case, serious CPU, and RTX 3060 Ti-beating RX 6700 XT graphics card. And all for under $1,000. Literally, the only part of this CyberPower machine I'm not into is that 500GB SSD. That's a bit wee, even for a $1,000 gaming PC. But there are some great SSD deals right now, so don't let that put you off.

Cyberpower's GXi4700W gaming PC is the only Black Friday discounted rig that doesn't look like every other colorless box out there. You do want your computer to be Instagrammable, right? Walmart has knocked $300 off of it, bringing it to a budget-friendly $899 (opens in new tab).

Sometimes you have to risk it all for an aesthetic. The airflow in the $899 Cyberpower GXi4700W gaming PC looks a little suspect, but a number of Best Buy reviews (opens in new tab) for a separate PC with the case express that it's not a problem. There aren't any retail reviews for this exact configuration, but some Reddit comments say it's not as bad as it looks.

Cyberpower's case has a curved, white front panel, and through the glass side panel, you can see its white interior. The preinstalled hardware is all black, which matches the black edges of the case. Altogether it's something, when so many gaming PCs, especially in the sub-$1,000 price-range are charcoal black rectangles, devoid of personality. With some clever presets for its RGB fans, it could be a desktop PC that doesn't look like an black monolith on your desk.

Monochrome aesthetics won't run your games, but the GXi4700W's 12-core Intel i7 12700F, Radeon RX 6700 XT, and 16GBs of DDR4 RAM in it will do the job. For under $1,000, you get a strong processor and an impressive AMD GPU all wrapped in a sleek case. The graphics card alone is a gateway into high framerate 1080p and 1440p gaming. If you want to play games in 4K, you should probably look at gaming PCs for twice this price. But for anyone that wants to remain budget-friendly, this is the rig to get.

Four case fans in what looks like a fairly closed-off case might seem like a bit of a risk, but that might be my prebuilt anxiety talking. Prebuilt PCs tend to come with oddly designed cases that limit airflow. The Best Buy reviews for another Cyberpower PC in this same case don't report any issues, but the superior specs with this model could introduce more heat, especially if you're one to dabble in overclocking. Over on Reddit (opens in new tab), in a thread for this exact PC, users say overheating isn't actually an issue.

"Air gets pulled in from the bottom and from the thin openings on the sides and top of the front panel. It's adequate. I know it's hard to tell from the photos, but it gets plenty of air for any normal use," wrote MicahWeeks (opens in new tab).

As long as you don't play games in a sauna, it sounds like you should be fine. [Apologies to our Finnish readers, for whom there's a non-zero chance of running Crysis in a sauna. —Ed.]

The only disappointing part of this build is that SSD. For this price, a 500GB NVMe SSD seems small. SSDs are cheap these days, so if it doesn't cut it, you can always upgrade. A 1TB SSD from the start would have been nice though. There are plenty of good Black Friday SSD deals (opens in new tab) to choose from if you're PC savvy enough to install one on your own.

For the aesthete PC gamer, the GXi4700W is simply one of the best Black Friday deals right now. It's $300 off the base price and, while its specs aren't drastically different from some other deals, it won't be embarrassing to look at. And when everything else is pretty equal, why not go for the nicest looking one?