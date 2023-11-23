This Black Friday gaming monitor deal is the cheapest we've ever seen for a 32-inch 4K 144Hz IPS at just $349

Acer Nitro XV322QK | 32-inch | 4k | 144Hz | IPS | USB-C 65W PD | $699.99 $349.99 at Newegg (save $350)

This is nothing less than the cheapest gaming monitor we've ever seen that hits that critical combo of 32 inches, 4K, 144Hz and IPS panel tech. Heck, it even throws in USB-C connectivity with 65W of power delivery. What an absolute steal of a deal. Use Promo Code: BFCY2Z739 at NewEgg or hit the checkbox on Amazon for the right price. Price check: Amazon $349.99

32 inches, 4K native res, IPS panel tech and 144Hz refresh. It's what we all want, right? It's certainly a checkbox list a lot of gamers aspire to. And now it's possible for just $349.99 thanks to a Black Friday Acer deal, the lowest price we've ever seen for that combination of specifications (use Promo Code: BFCY2Z739 at NewEgg or hit the checkbox on Amazon for the right price).

The gaming monitor in question is the Acer Nitro XV322QK. Inevitably, it's a slightly older model. But it absolutely doesn't skimp on specs.

The most important aspect is that IPS panel tech. We've seen several 32-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitors dip under $400 before. But they've all had VA panels with suspect pixel response.

This Acer beauty is the real IPS deal. Not only does that mean zippy pixel response, quoted at 1ms. You also get those superior IPS viewing angles and colors. Sweet.

Elsewhere, it's reassuring to see that the Acer Nitro XV322QK is good for fully 400 nits of brightness and has at least basic HDR support courtesy of HDR 400 certification.

There's no local dimming support, somewhat predictably at this very low price point. But then full-array local dimming comes with all sorts of downsides. We'll shed no tears over its absence here.

As for connectivity, there's DisplayPort and HDMI for starters, though note the latter is only HDMI 2.0 spec, so won't do the full 144Hz refresh. Incredibly, there's even USB-C with DisplayPort alt mode and 65W of power delivery.

That's not enough to keep a powerful gaming laptop juiced. But if you just want single-cable laptop connectivity on occasion, well, this Acer has that covered.

All things considered, then, this is one heck of a deal. A genuine 32-inch, 4K, 144Hz, IPS gaming monitor that even throws in USB-C with power delivery for just $349.99. It's easily the best Black Friday 2023 gaming monitor deal so far.