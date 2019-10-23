This ASUS laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $849 right now

(Image credit: ASUS)

Are you looking for a new gaming laptop, but you don't have $1,000 (or more) to spend? If so, you might be interested in one laptop from ASUS with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which can now be purchased for $849.00. That's $250 lower than the original MSRP, and cheaper than most other gaming laptops with the same graphics card.

The full specifications of this laptop include a 4-core/8-thread Ryzen 7 R7-3750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, dual-band Wi-Fi, and an RGB-backlit keyboard. The screen is a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 "IPS-Level" display, though the refresh rate seems to only be 60Hz.

The graphics card appears to be a full GTX 1660 Ti, not the lower-power 'Max-Q' variant used by many gaming laptops, as evidenced by the product page and Asus' own specifications table. Since the display is only 1080p, the laptop's graphics card should be able to handle just about every game you can throw at it, though the GTX 1660 Ti lacks support for the ray-tracing features that Nvidia's RTX cards offer. You can read more about the graphics card in our review here.