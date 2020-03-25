This AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU and SSD bundle is on sale for $449.98

I don't typically highlight bundle deals, but will make an exception when it is particularly enticing. This is one of those moments. Over at Best Buy, you can score an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor and 500GB WD Black SN750 SSD (NVMe, no less) for $449.98 when bundled together.

The list price on the 3900X is $499.99, and the MSRP on the SSD is $139.99. Nobody actually pays those prices (or nobody should be, anyway), but this bundle offer still comes in well below street pricing. The cheapest price around for a 3900X is $418.70 (unless you're fortunate to live near a Micro Center), while finding a 500GB SN750 SSD in stock will set you back $86.95. So, you're saving $55.67 with this deal.

In AMD territory, the 3900X is the best CPU for gaming. It's based on AMD's latest generation Zen 2 CPU architecture and flexes 12 cores and 24 threads clocked at 3.8GHz to 4.6GHz. There is a lot of grunt underneath the hood, whether you are gaming, streaming, or knocking out a content creation chore.

As to the SSD, the SN750 is one of the faster models on the market. In terms of raw specs, it offers up sequential read performance of up to 3,430MB/s and sequential write performance of up to 2,600MB/s. That's way above and beyond what you need for gaming, but at this price, you can splurge on fast hardware without feeling like you've needlessly overspent.