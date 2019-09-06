This AMD CPU is available for its lowest price ever on Amazon

Processors are usually the most expensive part of your build, but right now this 2nd gen AMD Ryzen is available for its lowest price ever on Amazon. The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X is currently available for $199.99, saving you a total of $130. A gaming CPU of this caliber is a great starting point for any gaming PC build, and at a price this low, it's difficult to pass up.

Until the recent advent of AMD's 3rd generation chipset, the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X was a staple on our list for best CPUs for gaming. This 8 core, 16 thread (3.7 GHz base clock, 4.3 GHz boost clock) beast of a processor will help you get the most out of your rig and is more than capable of handling most modern games on higher settings. The high clock speeds and huge overclock potential of the 2700X make this an excellent processor and will lend some serious power to just about any build.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.