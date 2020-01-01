This Acer Predator laptop with an RTX 2060 is down to $1,400 right now

If you're looking to get a new gaming laptop for the new year, this deal might be of interest to you. One of Acer's high-end Predator laptops is down to $1,400 on the Microsoft Store, a discount of $260 from the original MSRP.

This laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz screen, an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of 2666 MHz RAM, a large 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. It has plenty of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0, mini DisplayPort, an Ethernet LAN connector, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The main downside is that the RTX 2060 graphics card in this laptop is the Max-Q variant, so gaming performance won't be as great as it would be with the full 2060. Still, you get ray-tracing support and a 144Hz display in a package under $1,500. We reviewed the RTX 2080 version last year, and we came away impressed with the thin design and decent keyboard.

Acer Predator Triton 500 | $1,399.99 (save $260)

This high-end laptop should be able to handle just about any game you throw at it, and competitive games can take full advantage of the 144Hz display. The choice of a Max-Q graphics card is a bit disappointing, though.View Deal

