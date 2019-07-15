This Acer Predator laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $999 for Prime members (Expired)

(Image credit: Acer)

Update: This deal has expired. Find other Amazon Prime Day PC deals here.

It's rare for gaming laptops with Nvidia's newer GTX 1660 Ti graphics card to drop below $1,000—even on sale, many models with it stay around $1,200. Right now you can get the 2019 Acer Predator Helios 300 with a 1660 Ti for just $999.00 on Amazon, if you're an Amazon Prime member.

This latest model of the Helios 300 has an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS screen, 16GB of 2666MHz memory, an upgradable 256GB NVMe SSD, an empty 2.5" drive bay for extra storage, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

With all that hardware, the Helios 300 can easily handle 1080p gaming at 60+ FPS, and you'll be able to turn up the settings to maximum on less-intense games like Fortnite, Overwatch, and CS:GO. This deal expires at midnight tomorrow.

