This Acer Predator laptop with a GeForce GTX 1070 and G-Sync is on sale for $1,349

It seems like forever ago when a solid gaming laptop would routinely run two grand or more. These days there are all kinds of bargains to be had, including this one for an Acer Predator laptop (model G9-593-71EH) that pairs a Core i7-7700HQ processor with a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

This particular model is on sale at Newegg today for $1,349 with free shipping. It's a 15.6-inch machine with a 1920x1080 resolution, IPS panel, and G-Sync support for smooth gameplay.

There aren't many weak points in this configuration. It's equipped with 16GB of RAM and a pair of 128GB SSDs in RAID 0, for 256GB of total SSD storage. The downside to this type of storage scheme is that if one of the drives fails, the entire array goes down like a submarine with screen doors. However, there's also a 1TB HDD on board, so you have a place to back up your important data.

If you're still kicking around optical media, there is a DVD/CD burner on this thing as well. There's also an SD card reader, four USB 3.0 ports, a Thunderbolt port, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an RGB backlit keyboard.

This laptop typically sells for as much as $2,000 at some places. Follow this link to get it for $1,349 at Newegg.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.