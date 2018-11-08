This Acer 1440p 27-inch monitor is just $219 today

If you've been on the lookout for a new monitor, this Acer monitor might be for you. The 27-inch CB271HU (great name) is currently $219.99 on Newegg, which is about $30-80 cheaper than other monitors in this class, and $72 lower than the previous price of $292.

This is an IPS monitor, with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a display latency of 4ms. The included stand can rotate the screen 90°, so you can use it vertically if you want. If you'd rather use your own mount, this is VESA-compatible. The only downside to the Acer monitor is that it's only 60Hz.

Acer CB271HU 60Hz Monitor | $219.99 ($72 off)

This 1440p monitor is IPS, can rotate to stand vertically, and has built-in 2 x 2W speakers. Make sure to use promo code EMCEEPW25 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.