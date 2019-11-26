This 240Hz FreeSync monitor from Alienware is just $350 right now ($100 off)

Black Friday technically isn't here yet, but the sales are already flowing. If you're in need of a new gaming monitor, one recently-released model from Alienware has dropped to $349.99 at multiple stores, a discount of $100 from the usual price.

The Alienware AW2720HF was released back in September, and combines a high-quality IPS panel with a super-high 240Hz refresh rate. The only catch is that it's a 27-inch monitor with a 1080p resolution, when most other displays this size have a 1440p or 4K resolution.

The monitor is built for AMD FreeSync, but it's also on the list of G-Sync compatible displays, with Nvidia claiming that it supports the full 48-240Hz range when paired with a GeForce graphics card.