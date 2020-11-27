This 240Hz Alienware monitor is only $250 right now

Now is a great time to buy a new gaming monitor, with models from dozens of the major brands currently on sale. Alienware (and its parent company, Dell) produces some of the best displays for gaming, and now you can get one of its 25-inch models for just $249.99 from Dell's website. That's $100 below the current Amazon price.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

The monitor in question is the Alienware AW2518HF, a 25-inch 1080p display with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz. It natively supports AMD FreeSync, and according to tests from buyers, it functions with Nvidia's G-Sync compatibility mode. That means this monitor works well with both GeForce and Radeon graphics cards, so the next time you upgrade your PC, you won't have to worry about your monitor limiting your options.

The Alienware AW2518HF uses a Twisted Nematic display panel, which isn't as high-quality as the VN and IPS screens found in higher-end products, but Dell's TN panels still offer good color balance and contrast. Other features include DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0 ports, four pass-through USB connectors, an audio output, and a stand that can swivel and tilt.

Super smooth Alienware 25 AW2518HF | $249.99 (save $100)

This 25-inch gaming monitor from Alienware is available from Dell's website for $100 under the current Amazon price. Get it while you can.View Deal

If you're looking for something more premium, the Alienware AW3420DW curved 34-inch monitor is also still on sale. It only supports Nvidia G-Sync, though, so you #TeamRed folks out there are out of luck.