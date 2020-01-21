This 1TB NVMe drive is just $130 and comes with a $20 Newegg gift card

It's amazing how much the cost of SSDs, even high-end NVMe drives, has fallen in price over the past year. Now you can get a 1TB NVMe SSD from XPG for $130, $20 below the usual MSRP, and you get a $20 Newegg gift card on top of that.

This isn't some chump budget model either. The XPG SX8100 offers read speeds of up to 3500 MB/s, and write speeds of up to 3000 MB/s. Real-world testing seems to back that claim up. You will need a PC capable of using NVMe SSDs, which basically means a Ryzen build or anything with 6th Gen or later Intel Core. Make sure your motherboard has the correct slot and hardware support before buying.

This is already cheaper than most other 1TB NVMe drives, and to sweeten the deal, Newegg is also throwing in a $20 gift card with your purchase. The card is delivered digitally, so you don't have to wait for it in the mail, either.