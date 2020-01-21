This 1TB NVMe drive is just $130 and comes with a $20 Newegg gift card

It's amazing how much the cost of SSDs, even high-end NVMe drives, has fallen in price over the past year. Now you can get a 1TB NVMe SSD from XPG for $130, $20 below the usual MSRP, and you get a $20 Newegg gift card on top of that.
This isn't some chump budget model either. The XPG SX8100 offers read speeds of up to 3500 MB/s, and write speeds of up to 3000 MB/s. Real-world testing seems to back that claim up. You will need a PC capable of using NVMe SSDs, which basically means a Ryzen build or anything with 6th Gen or later Intel Core. Make sure your motherboard has the correct slot and hardware support before buying.
XPG SX8100 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD | $130 (save $20)
This is a great deal for a 1TB NVMe drive, and Newegg is throwing in a $20 gift card.View Deal
This is already cheaper than most other 1TB NVMe drives, and to sweeten the deal, Newegg is also throwing in a $20 gift card with your purchase. The card is delivered digitally, so you don't have to wait for it in the mail, either.