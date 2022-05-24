This 15-inch gaming laptop with a 360Hz display is a steal at $1,000

Dell has got a surprisingly good deal on a G15 Special Edition gaming laptop with a display with an irresponsibility high refresh rate of 360Hz for $999. (opens in new tab) It's $650 off its usual list price of $1,649. This price puts this config of the G15 in the budget gaming laptop price range with mid-range laptop performance.

This 15-inch laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H and an RTX 3060 6GB. It's sporting 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for memory and storage. Depending on the season, a model of the Dell G15 ends usually finds a spot on our best gaming laptops page because it strikes a good balance of performance and affordability.

While the performance isn't bad, you'll grab this laptop because of its insanely fast 360hz 1080p display. I know what you are thinking, "wait, aren't we dealing with 500Hz displays now? (opens in new tab)" Well, not yet. Those are a bit far off from those being the standard. You don't know what you're missing until you play games on a higher refresh rate. And for $1000, this is a steal.

We love a high-refresh rate screen, especially when it lets us play games like CS: GO or Fortnite at crazy high refresh rates. However, to make the most of it, you'll probably need to take advantage of RTX features like DLSS and consider playing your games on medium-low to squeeze out the maximum number of frames for competitive gaming.

(opens in new tab) G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop| Nvidia RTX 3060|Intel Core i7-11800H|15-inch|FHD| 360Hz |16GB RAM|512GB SSD|

$1649 $999 at Amazon (save $650) (opens in new tab)

For $999, you can score yourself a great budget gaming laptop aimed at competitive gamers who value speed over anything else. The 360Hz display couple with RTX features like DLSS lets you play games at a higher frame rate than you expect from a laptop at this price.

Not to sound like a broken record, but man, 512GB SSDs don't cut it anymore. Thankfully, upgrading to a larger capacity drive isn't that hard with these laptop chassis. I can't imagine maintaining a healthy gaming library when a game like Call of Duty will eat up more than half of your storage.