This 144Hz FreeSync monitor from LG is just $130 today only

If you're on the hunt for a new gaming monitor, you might not have to wait until Black Friday. One of LG's 144Hz screens is just $129.99 right now from B&H Photo, a 48% savings from the original MSRP, and $20 cheaper than the current Amazon price.

The specs on this monitor include a 23.6-inch LCD screen, a 1080p resolution (93 ppi), a matte finish, and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz with AMD FreeSync. It's not compatible with HDR, and it also uses a Twisted Nematic (TN) panel instead of a nicer IPS or *VA screen, but both of those are expected trade-offs at this price.

This display isn't on the official list of G-Sync compatible monitors, though I was able to find one report that manually enabling G-Sync mode works well. Your mileage my vary.