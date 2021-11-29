This 120Hz LG OLED bridges the gap between TV and gaming monitor and is $200 off

Gaming in your living room often means putting up with a TV that can't quite live up to the standards set by your average gaming monitor. Refresh rate, response time, frame rate sync technology; these are all things that would usually be on the sacrificial pyre of big-screen gaming from the comfort of your sofa. With the LG OLED C1, though, that's a whole different story, and it's currently on offer at Amazon.

It's not often we see the LG OLED C1 drop in price all that much, but this Cyber Monday TV deal shaves $200 off its price. That brings it to $1,097, which admittedly is still a lot for any screen, be it TV or monitor, but you sure get the absolute works for your money.

This is the 48-inch model of the LG OLED C1, and it comes with one of LG's lovely OLED panels, G-Sync, FreeSync, HDMI 2.1 ports, a 1ms response time, and a 120Hz refresh rate. I've seen one of LG's OLED TVs with my own two eyes and seriously, they're gorgeous. What else do you expect for a grand?

Really it's the culmination of HDMI 2.1, 4K, and that high refresh rate that has this ticking all the boxes for PC and next-gen console gaming. It'll make the most out of a high-end graphics card, even an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, and it's more than ready for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

There's also Nvidia GeForce Now streaming right to the TV, if you don't fancy lugging your PC into your living room. While LG hasn't confirmed an exact list of TVs to support this upcoming feature, we checked last week and can confirm that the WebOS-powered LG C1 TV had the app ready to download.

This is the granddaddy of OLED TVs, not just for watching on, but for gaming, too. It's fully cut-out for fast-paced gaming, whether you're rigging up a gaming PC or next-gen console to it. This definitely feels like the pinnacle of TVs for us in 2021, and it sets an exciting precedent for big-screen gaming to come.

And while I'm getting distracted by the gaming specs, I'm failing to mention the simple OLED of it all. OLED screens look gorgeous, and it's a sad fact that they've not really made the leap to gaming monitors as of yet. They're all the rage in TVs though, and LG's offers stunning, crisp color and the darkest blacks. It shows off what an OLED can do, that's for sure.

This LG definitely closes the gap between gaming monitor and TV, and has helped push the standard for living room gaming by a helluva lot. TechRadar says it's one of the best TVs to buy in 2021, and T3 calls it "another smash hit." So it's won over our sister sites, to say the least.