These sub-$1,000 Prime Day gaming laptops are great back-to-school machines

Amazon Prime Day has rolled around once again and it can be hard to resist the call of PC gaming deals. A portable gaming machine might seem like a luxury, but if you're heading back to school or don't want to be tied to your work desk, now is the time to hone in on some of the better bargains out there. And as it happens, I've rounded up some of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals right here.

Sure, a gaming laptop might feel a bit overkill if you're planning on using it primarily for school or the occasional bit of work. But that said, you can guarantee it won't buckle under the pressure of multiple browser tabs, image editing software, a music streaming app, or any other combination of software you want to run on it. This also means you can fire up your favorite game in your downtime too.

Seems like a win-win situation to me.

These laptop deals mean you won't have to break the bank either. Take the MSI GF63 Thin laptop at just $690. Sure it's on the lower end of the gaming spectrum, but it still gets you into the world of current gen GPUs. Another option is the Gigabyte G5 which offers twice as much storage and RAM as well as an RTX 3060.

And if the lack of storage is putting you off, that can be easily remedied with a quick browse of our external SSD deals.

Luckily, gaming laptops haven't had the same difficulties we've seen graphics cards dealing with recently. Laptops have stood firm in the face of shortages and delays, while Nvidia, AMD, and Intel have come out with new components to improve portable machines. In fact, we're now looking at a much more competitive laptop scene.

MSI GF63 Thin | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $749.99 $689.99 at Newegg (save $60)

It may come in at the lower end of the gaming spectrum, but this is a dependable machine that's lighter than your average gaming laptop. It falls down a little when it comes to storage space, and the RAM is a little lacking, but if you're alright with a few restrictions, that's a good price for a portable gaming machine with a current gen GPU.

Gigabyte G5 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6-inch 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | $1,299 $849 at Newegg (save $450)

This RTX 3060-powered machine sits neatly below the $1,000 deal bar for Prime Day. That CPU is only last Gen, and it's backed up with 16GB of RAM as well as a nice 144Hz monitor that's great for competitive gaming. The SSD is a little lacking for the size of today's games, but it's still a great price for a smashing lappy.