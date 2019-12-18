These Blue Yeti mics are just $89 on Amazon for today only

An assortment of colors are $40-$60 off as part of a Deal of the Day on gaming peripherals.

(Image credit: Blue)

Even with the recent additions of the Nano and Yeti X to Blue's line-up of microphones, the Blue Yeti is still one of the best microphones for streaming, gaming, and podcasting. Right now, you can pick up one of a few select colors for $89 on Amazon. This stand-alone microphone usually goes for well over $100, and the Silver Edition, in particular, was only this price this time last year. So, if you're looking to up or simplify your streaming or podcasting game and want a no-fuss mic, the Blue Yeti could be an excellent option for you.

With USB connectivity, you can plug this mic into your PC and be ready to use it within seconds. It features four distinct polar patterns—Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional, Stereo—so it's very adaptable when it comes to different recording environments, not to mention professional-sounding. There's a gain dial on the back to adjust your voice to the right tone easily, and your headset can plug right into the underside of the mic for no-latency motoring.

The only downside is that this mic is so good it picks up every keyboard clack. But with come creative desk rearranging or editing in post, you can minimize this.

Amazon has the following colors on sale for $89: Silver, Aztec Copper, Cool Grey, Platinum, Satin Red, Slate, Space Gray, and Teal. Midnight Blue is $89 as well but has a smaller discount of only $11 off. This sale is for today only, so if you need a last-minute holiday gift for the podcaster in your life (we all know one), grab it quick.

If you're looking for something different, check out our list of best stand-alone microphones, or maybe a gaming headset is more your style.