These are the absolute best Black Friday Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware x14 R2 | 14-inch | QHD+ 165Hz | RTX 4060 |Core i7 13620H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB | $1,899.99 $1,399.99 at Alienware (save $500)

The world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop they say. It's certainly far cheaper than Razer's 14-inch Blade, with comes in $600 higher with the same GPU. A very slick little machine for portable gaming action.

Alienware m16 | 16-inch | QHD+ 240Hz | RTX 4070 |Core i7 13700HX | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB | $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Alienware (save $600)

By any reasonable measure, an RTX 4070 laptop at this price point is a decent deal. But a 16-inch Alienware with a 240Hz QHD+ IPS display and the brand's signature spacey design and engineering? That's leaning a bit more towards steal not just a deal.

Alienware m18 | 18-inch | FHD+ 480Hz | RTX 4080 |Core i7 13900HX | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB | $2,999.99 $2,299.99 at Alienware (save $700)

Give it up for the beast, Alienware's 18-inch portable (kinda) gaming monster. You get Nvidia's super-fast RTX 4080 mobile GPU, 32GB of RAM and an ultra-high spec Intel CPU. Try buying an 18-inch Razer Blade with an RTX 4080 instead, you won't get within $1,000. This is a very solid deal for a premium 18-inch machine.

We've already spotted a sweet deal on a 14-inch Razer laptop. Now here are the best Alienware gaming laptop deals thrown up by Black Friday.

As it happens, arguably the best is another 14 incher, this time the Alienware x14 R2, claimed to be "world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop." For $1,400 you get that super slim 0.57-inch thick chassis, Alienware's signature design and engineering, an RTX 4060 GPU and an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU.

To that you can add 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Oh, and the 14-inch display is a 16:10 sweetie with 2,560 by 1,600 pixels and 165Hz refresh. It makes Razer's 14-inch Blade with RTX 4060 for $2,000 look seriously expensive, that's for sure.

Next up is the Alienware m16 with RTX 4070 graphics for the same $1,400. You can actually choose between an Intel Core i7-13700HX and AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU with the m16, both are available for exactly the same price.

Screen-wise, it's another 16:10 beauty with 2,560 by 1,600 pixels, this time 16 inches and running at fully 240Hz. Again, this isn't the absolute cheapest RTX 4070 laptop we've seen. But it's a solid deal by any sensible measure and an excellent deal for a premium Alienware lappie.

Our final offering is Alienware m18 with RTX 4080 graphics. Yours for $2,300, it's decked out with 32GB of RAM and an Intel Core i9 13900HX CPU.

The huge 18-inch screen is optimized for online shooters thanks to the native 1080p-plus res (1,920 by 1,200) and bonkers 480Hz refresh rate. It's also a proper IPS panel with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. Whatever, if you're looking for a ultra-low latency laptop for esports, well, you just found it.

It won't be terribly portable, not at over 4kg. But then it's packed with desktop features like Killer ethernet, an HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt, an SD card reader and plenty more.

Sure, you can get RTX 4080 laptops for less. But in the context of what you might call premium branded luxury laptops that sell for $4,000 or more, this 18-inch Alienware with a very quick GPU for a little over $2,000 is definitely some kinda deal.