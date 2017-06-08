There's a huge sale on RPG Maker on the Humble Store

Do you love playing games but wish you could make one yourself? It's not that hard to get started, and RPG Maker is a great tool which is becoming more and more popular. There's a big Degica sale going on right now on the Humble Store, where you can find various RPG Maker versions, plus a bunch of actual RPGs, at discount prices.

RPG Maker is responsible for hundreds of games per year being released on Steam. They're not all classics, of course, but quite magnificent games like To the Moon were designed using it. It used to be more of a hobbyist tool, but it's now become wildly popular on Steam for a variety of reasons.

RPG Maker MV is the newest of the tools on sale, and can be found for 60 percent off. Prior to MV's release, RPG Maker VX Ace was the most robust of the programs, and it's a massive 80 percent off right now. Various other RPG Makers are cheap too, but those two are the ones you should be looking at if you want to make something a bit more complex.

