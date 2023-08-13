There are remasters of the Strong Bad games from 2008 and you can play them now

Back in the early 2000s the flash animations of Homestar Runner duo The Brothers Chaps were some of the best goofs, laughs, and general hilarity you could find on the internet. There were even a few point-and-click adventure games out there to play. Now they're back, and better than ever, as Strong Bad's spinoff Dangeresque adventures come to town.

"Join Dangeresque, the world's greatest private eye/crooked cop, as he puzzles his way through 3 bite-sized roomisodes in this classic-style point and click adventure," says the official description.

That's right, what was once a browser-based Flash game in 2008 is now a three-miniature-episode series you can play, and it has actually been upgraded and expanded with more stuff. It has new graphics, animations, cutscenes, and most importantly full-on voice acting.

Your job, as the dynamic detective Dangeresque, is to figure out three complex* single-room mysteries. The first sees Dangeresque solving a cold case so he doesn't go to jail, except you'll fake that. The second has you teaming up with a friend in order to solve somebody's car trouble in a bad neighborhood. The third has you doing some side-work as a security consultant in a gruesome 1990s restaurant.

If you, like me, are beginning to suffer from the feel of mortality and enjoy looking back in time toward a brighter or at least differently entertaining yesterday, which I understand is called nostalgia, you can find Dangeresque: The Roomisode Triungulate on Steam. Please enjoy this review:

*I should note that they are complex for Strong Bad, who is pretty stupid.