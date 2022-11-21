The world's most stunning gaming laptop is $800 off for Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,799.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon (save $800) (opens in new tab)

An absolutely intense machine here with one of the best discounts we've seen. We're in love with the Blade in general, though this isn't our fave config; it's a little noisy and has the potential to throttle under heavy loads, but it's still a super speedy machine for a great price.

Black Friday week just started and one of the best gaming laptops is already $800 off.

The Razer Blade 14, AKA "the most desirable gaming laptop" (opens in new tab), is $1,999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Price-wise, that puts it in even closer competition with our favorite gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15. You lose an inch but gain a superbly designed laptop that makes up for its slightly lacking specs.

The Razer Blade 14 should be paired with an Nvidia RTX 3060, as our own Dave James describes in his review, not the RTX 3080 that comes with this deal. It might look like a nice improvement, but given the grip thermal throttling has on laptop graphics cards, the leap in performance isn't as big as it might seem. You lose it all once the laptop starts warming up—and it will warm up. Still, at this big of a discount, Razer's ultrabook-like gaming laptop is currently the best deal out there.

The 2022 model has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GBs of memory, and a 1TB SSD. The 165Hz 1440p display that comes with the RTX 3080 Razer Blade 14 will skew some of its performance compared to our 1080p tests. At 1080p, with games on basically max quality settings, it could hit a strong 60 to 144 fps. At a slightly higher resolution, you will probably have to fiddle with quality settings and listen to its fans as they try to keep up with the increased demand.

That by no means kills the deal though. The Razer Blade's 14-inch screen hits a sweet spot for 1440p. The screen is small enough for the pixel density to look sharp without the performance impact of a 4K screen. And it surely helps maintain its 90-minute battery life, which isn't particularly more impressive than similarly equipped laptops, but it's not abysmal either.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right here.

The Razer Blade 14, especially at this price, gives you both the ability to play a variety of games and have a laptop that mirrors the sleek aesthetic strengths of a Macbook. You rarely get that in gaming laptops, a product category that is inundated with segmented, plastic designs. At MSRP, you pay the premium for the aesthetic, but now you can pick this up at a price that better fits the actual hardware inside of it.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) don't often start this strong. The Razer Blade 14 only briefly dropped this low in price in mid-October as an Amazon Lightning Deal. Outside of that, it always hovers over $2,000. At that price, it was already one of the best gaming laptops you could get, but at this price, it effectively moves into the number one spot.