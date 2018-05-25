The Wolf Among Us season 2 delayed until 2019

Season two of The Wolf Among Us , Telltale's Fables-based narrative adventure about Bigby Wolf, Ichabod Crane, Snow White, and other mythological characters and creatures living in the real world of the mid-'80s, was expected to be out sometime this year. It won't be .

The delay is the result of "a few fundamental changes" at the studio that have taken place since the game was announced, Telltale explained in a blog post. The post didn't go into specifics, but nearly one-quarter of Telltale's staff were laid off in November 2017, and it's not difficult to imagine a cut of that size having an impact on scheduling.

"Most importantly, we're committed to exploring new ways to tell our stories. Taking this extra time will allow us not only to focus on quality but also to experiment and iterate in order to craft something truly special," Telltale wrote.

"Ultimately our goal is to deliver an experience deserving of the passion you’ve consistently shown for The Wolf Among Us, and these extra months will give us the time we need to do our best work. We’re extremely enthusiastic about how the game is progressing so far, and we can’t wait to dig even deeper."

More information about what's coming in The Wolf Among Us season 2 will be revealed later this year.