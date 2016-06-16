The Warriors meets Metal Slug in Huntdown

Huntdown is little bit The Warriors, a little bit Escape From New York, and a lot bit Metal Slug. It's relevant to my interests, then, and I suspect yours if you've ever runned and gunned baddies in a two-dimensional world, and liked it. Here's the properly '80s E3 trailer:

"In the future, mighty gangs rule the streets as the police desperately lost control," Huntdown posits in slightly broken English. "Crime is king, and the authorities put their trust in hired guns to solve the problem." You're one of these hired guns: a bounty hunter who sets out to wipe out every gang leader, in this "hard-boiled arcade shooter" from two Swedish chaps.

Yes they mention phones and tablets a lot on the website, but it's just been announced for PC and consoles too. We can expect it sometime this year. (Ta, Gamersyde.)