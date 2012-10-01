The War Z Colorado map trailer shows verdant forests of death

Late last week, Hammerpoint Interactive unleashed a video flythrough of its sprawling Colorado map for upcoming zombie wander-fest The War Z. Recurring undead haunts such as rusted, abandoned cars, disheveled gas stations, and, of course, lots of supposedly safe trees pepper the arboreal landscape across nearly 200 square kilometers and will most certainly double as the future grave of my hapless corpse and that ultra-rare rifle I just scrounged . Hammerpoint's ambitions definitely abound in this trailer.