The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be an Epic Store exclusive (unless you already own it)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season was delisted from Steam and GOG in September, shortly after Telltale's wheels came off. The series was eventually picked up by Skybound Games, which said in November that the games would be "back online ASAP." Today that finally happened, with a little bit of a twist.

People who purchased the game on Steam or GOG will get the rest of the episodes in the series on their original platform, but for everyone else, it will only be available for purchase on the Epic Games Store.

"The team at Epic owns a major chapter in the history of the game industry. We’re excited to work together on their latest transformative event with the launch of the Epic Games Store," Skybound CEO Ian Howe and president of interactive Dan Murray said in a joint statement. "Epic stepped up to the plate immediately to work with us in order to bring the original team back together and ensure fans will receive the completed season of Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season."

The Walking Dead: The Final Season is now listed on the Epic Store but isn't currently available for purchase, so there's no information on pricing. The Steam listing is still in place but has no purchase links; instead there's a message stating that "existing Season Pass purchasers will get automatic access to Episodes 3 & 4 on Steam on their release date." There's no visible listing for it at all on GOG right now.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season comes out on January 15. To be perfectly clear about it, if you've previously purchased the game elsewhere, you do not need to re-buy it on the Epic Store. Skybound also called on the talents of Clementine voice actor Melissa Hutchison to answer some frequently asked questions: Older TWD seasons will remain available on their original platforms, cloud saves will carry over, and Skybound is not currently working on any other Telltale games.