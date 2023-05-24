The Talos Principle 2 is coming this year

The long-awaited sequel to Croteam's hit puzzle game made a surprise appearance at today's PlayStation Showcase.

It's been almost ten years since the release The Talos Principle, and seven years since a sequel was revealed. It fell off the radar almost completely after that—the last update, a confirmation that was still happening, came in 2020—but it turned up at today's PlayStation Showcase, and it'll be out later this year.

Like its predecessor, The Talos Principle 2 is "a thought-provoking first-person puzzle experience," but it promises to greatly expand on the first game's philosophical themes, environments, and puzzles. 

"The more you discover, the more you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization," the Steam page states. "The broken promise of a better tomorrow, the fear of repeating humankind’s mistakes, faith in reason or renouncing humanity altogether—the choices you make and the sides you take will determine the course of events."

Players will have new abilities at hand including "gravity manipulation and mind transference," and there will be more than a dozen different environments to explore, with "long-buried secrets and strands of forgotten history" to discover. The story is being written by original Talos Principle writers Jonas Kyratzes and Tom Jubert, along with new writer Verena Kyratzes.

The Talos Principle 2 is available for wishlisting now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

