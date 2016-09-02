The Steam version of Quantum Break has been delayed

THQ Nordic has announced the unfortunate news that the Steam release of Quantum Break has been slightly delayed. Originally set to come out on September 14, the publisher has set the new date for September 29.

The delay was apparently caused by some kind of hitch with the retail collector's edition that was announced last month, but Nordic has decided to sit on the whole thing until it's ready. “Due to additional time required for mastering and manufacturing the Quantum Break - Timeless Collector’s Edition for retail, the decision has been made to move the release to September 29th,” it said on Facebook. “This concerns both, the Steam version, as well as the retail edition.”

The Facebook and Twitter links to the full delay announcement aren't currently working, but Reinhard Pollice of THQ Nordic confirmed that the delay is legit, and the links just aren't working for some reason. Once that's cleared up, you can have a look at it for yourself by clicking below.

