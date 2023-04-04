The spiritual successor to one of the best and least-played management games ever is getting a sequel

Tribal management and strategy game Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind (opens in new tab) is getting a sequel. Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out is set for release this summer, and will let you import your save from the first game so you can continue to enjoy and endure the consequences of all your terrible, terrible decisions.

Six Ages is a spiritual successor series to 1999's King of Dragon Pass from several of the original developers, including creator David Dunham. KoDP saw you guide a tribe in its quest to settle the strange and hostile lands of Dragon Pass, and although it sold fewer than 8,000 copies (opens in new tab) when it first came out, it's since become a bit of a cult classic.

Six Ages takes place in the same setting, the fantasy world of Glorantha, and asks you to do pretty much the same thing. It's all mediating disputes over cows, raiding your enemies, appointing your advisors, and taking powerful hallucinogenic drugs and communing with gods.

As leader, your job is to lead your clan through thick and thin, managing its relationship with gods and rival clans while navigating its own complex internal politics. Six Ages 2 looks set to make that harder than ever: "Ten generations after the events of Ride Like the Wind, some gods have already perished and humanity itself seems to be on the brink of annihilation," reads the announcement blurb.

Sounds like a rough time to come to power, but you play the hand you're dealt. Besides, you can always start over if things go truly pear-shaped. The devs at A Sharp say that Six Ages 2 will be "immensely replayable, with over 580(!) interactive scenes with multiple, system-driven outcomes". I'm especially curious to see how deep the impacts of your choices in the first game will be. Will I find it much easier to chart a course through the apocalypse if I import a save where I'm on good terms with the gods?

We'll find out this summer, I suppose. We liked the first Six Ages quite a lot around here: Tom Hatfield scored it 88% in his Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind review (opens in new tab), praising it for creating a world "alien in its strange moral codes, yet intimate in how fully you submerge yourself within its fictional cultures" and noting that, decades on from King of Dragon Pass, there's still "no experience quite like Six Ages".

You can keep track of Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out over on Steam (opens in new tab).