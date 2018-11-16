The Sinking City trailer questions reality at the Golden Joystick Awards

The Golden Joystick Awards have given us another glimpse into the twisted world of The Sinking City. Don't panic if you missed it, we have the new trailer right here so you can watch as many times as your sanity allows.

The trailer begins with a bedraggled Charles Reed gaining consciousness on the dockside in—what is presumably—the city of Oakmont. The place seems deserted but you just know something isn't right, not least because of the barrage of quick, and frankly, disturbing, flashbacks you're treated to as he wakes up. Well, that and the suspiciously spider-shaped shadow that shoots across the street behind him and the person (creature?) peering out from a window with webbed fingers. I won't spoil what happens next by explaining it here, there are certain things you need to watch to get the full impact, but it certainly remains consistent with the tone of the Lovecraftian-style horror the game is aiming for, complete with tentacles. And fish.

The Sinking City is an upcoming "investigative action-adventure" game from Ukrainian developer Frogwares and published by Bigben Interactive. The game follows Charles Reed, a private investigator working in the fictional city of Oakmont, Massachusetts in the 1920s. Austin got to take a closer look at the game, earlier this year and since then, we've been treated to more teasers, including a clear example of why you probably shouldn't accept drinks from strangers and what has to be the worst shave ever. The Sinking City is set for release on March 21, 2019.

You can keep up with the action on the Golden Joystick Awards Twitch stream.