Sims 4 cheats: Immortal Sims, free houses, infinite money and more

The Sims 4 cheats let you explore your creative boundaries without worrying about pesky rules. Want a quick influx of cash? How about a free house, or an ideal world where Sims never die? You've come to the right place.

Want to expand your game further? There's always our roundup of the best Sims 4 mods . Check the bottom of the page for our newly-added Island Living expansion cheats!

How to use The Sims 4 cheats To use these cheats, hold Ctrl + Shift + C while in game to open the cheat console. Type your chosen cheat codes into the text field that opens. By typing "testingCheats [true/false]" into the input field, you can unlock some new Shift-Click menu options on Sims, objects, or the ground. With testingCheats active, you'll be able to move Sims between families, fill up their needs and happiness bars, dirty or clean up objects, and teleport Sims anywhere you like, among a few others detailed below.

Shift + Click Sims 4 cheats

After typing testingCheats true in the cheat console, Shift+Click on Sims and objects for the following effects:

Cheat Need > Make Happy: Sets all your Sim's motives to full and mood to Happy

Sets all your Sim's motives to full and mood to Happy Cheat Need > Enable/Disable Need Decay: Allows or stops Sims from Need changes

Allows or stops Sims from Need changes Reset Object : Works on Sims and objects to reset their status

: Works on Sims and objects to reset their status Add to Family: Adds a Sim not in your family to it

Adds a Sim not in your family to it Modify in CAS: Modify the Sim in Create-a-Sim aside from name and inherited traits

Modify the Sim in Create-a-Sim aside from name and inherited traits Make Dirty/Clean: Use on an object to make it dirty or clean

Use on an object to make it dirty or clean Teleport Sim: Shift+Click on the ground to teleport a Sim to that point

Sims 4 money cheats

Spending all your money on groceries and bills is too much like real life. Why make your Sims start at the bottom when it's way more fun to start at the top? Enter any of these Sims 4 money cheat keywords into the cheat console to instantly gain stacks of cash.

kaching: get 1,000 simoleons

get 1,000 simoleons rosebud: get 1,000 simoleons (for The Sims veterans who remember it)

get 1,000 simoleons (for The Sims veterans who remember it) motherlode: get 50,000 simoleons

get 50,000 simoleons Money [#]: change household simoleons to an exact number

change household simoleons to an exact number FreeRealEstate [on/off]: enter this in neighborhood or world view to make all lots free

enter this in neighborhood or world view to make all lots free household.autopay_bills [true/false]: Turn household bills on and off.

Sims 4 build and buy mode cheats

modebb.moveobjects: Ignore placement rules for objects and put them anywhere you like

Ignore placement rules for objects and put them anywhere you like bb.showhiddenobjects: Buy hidden objects

Buy hidden objects bb.enablefreebuild: Build anywhere, even on locked lots

Build anywhere, even on locked lots bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement: Buy items locked by careers

With an object selected you can also press Shift + [ or Shift + ] to make an object smaller or larger.

(Image credit: EA)

Sims 4 live mode cheats

Things have a way of going entirely sideways in The Sims 4 when you lose track of time. Here are some cheats to get you out of (or into, if that's your thing) sticky situations:

resetsim [firstname lastname]: Resets a stuck Sim

Resets a stuck Sim sims.give_satisfaction_points [#]: Gives a Sim an amount of satisfaction points

Gives a Sim an amount of satisfaction points fillmotive motive_[motive]: Fills the specified motive, valid for: Bladder, Energy, Fun, Hunger, Hygiene, Social

Fills the specified motive, valid for: Bladder, Energy, Fun, Hunger, Hygiene, Social sims.fill_all_commodities: Fills the motives for all Sims in the household

Fills the motives for all Sims in the household aspirations.complete_current_milestone: Completes a Sim's current aspiration goal and awards the matching points

To max out your Sim's skill in a specific area use stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10. Of course you can also set the value to something other than 10 if you don't want to max it out. Substitute "Major_Logic" for any of the following other skills:

Major_HomestyleCooking

Major_GourmetCooking

Major_Bartending

Major_Charisma

Major_Comedy

Major_Fishing

Skill_Fitness

Major_Gardening

Major_Guitar

Major_Piano

Major_Violin

Major_Handiness

Major_Mischief

Major_Painting

Major_Photography

Major_Programming

Major_RocketScience

Major_VideoGaming

Major_Writing

For your child Sims, substitute with Skill_Child_[Creativity/Mental/Motor/Social] all of which also max out at 10.

After your Sims are all skilled up, you can also give them free promotions or add new careers.

Use careers.add_career [career] to add careers with names like "Actor", "Painter", "Writer", and so on.

careers.promote [career] and careers.remove [career] work in the same way to get a promotion or remove your Sim's job. You can also use careers.retire [career] to quit your job and collect a weekly pension.

(Image credit: EA)

Sims 4 friendship and romance cheats

If your Sims have the same problem making friends that I have in real life, the cheat console code relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others will instantly introduce your Sim to all their neighbors.

For an even easier icebreaker, relationships.create_friends_for_sim will spawn a new Sim on the lot already already friends with yours.

If you need more specific friendship (and romance) control, use the following to add and subtract from relationships between two Sims:

modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] 100 LTR_Friendship_Main

Substitute "Friendship" for "Romance" to change romantic relationship values. Positive values will increase a relationship, while using a negative value (ex: -100) will decrease it.

Kill and un-kill your sims and pets

To save your Sims from death entirely, use death.toggle [true/false]. For all your other deadly designs, use the following:

sims.add_buff Ghostly will turn your sim into a ghost for 4 in-game hours.

traits.equip_trait Ghost_OldAge [Pet ID] will turn your pet into a ghost if you are either an absolute monster or (spoiler alert) attempting an elaborate Sim version of John Wick. To get your pet's ID (you monster), use sims.get_sim_id_by_name [PetFirstName] [PetLastName]

In the Sims 4 Vampire expansion, you can kill your fanged sims with stats.set_stat commodity_Vampire_SunExposure -100. You can also turn a regular Sim into sun-killed vampire with traits.equip_trait Vampire_Sun.

In the Seasons expansion there are a few ways to kill and resurrect your sims with seasonal effects. Use traits.[equip/remove]_trait Ghost_Overheat to create or undo a Sim who has died of heat. You can also substitute "Overheat" for "Frozen" or "Lightning". In the Jungle Adventure expansion you can use "poison" instead.

Sims 4 UI cheats

Use these handy UI cheats to remove game elements from your view or add extra utilities:

headlineeffects [on/off]: Enables or disables headline effects like plumbobs and speech bubbles

Enables or disables headline effects like plumbobs and speech bubbles hovereffects [on/off]: Disable hover effect when you mouseover a Sim

Disable hover effect when you mouseover a Sim fullscreenToggle: Makes the game fullscreen/windowed

Makes the game fullscreen/windowed fps [on/off]: Display the fps on screen

(Image credit: EA)

The Sims 4 Island Living Cheats

The most recent Sims 4 expansion, Island Living, has plenty of cheats for altering the new careers and traits that it adds. We've listed many of them here!

Becoming a merperson

traits.[equip/remove]_trait trait_OccultMermaid: Turn your Sim into a merperson or back into a normal Sim

Turn your Sim into a merperson or back into a normal Sim traits.equip_trait_OccultMermaid_MermaidForm: Toggles a mer tail on land

Island Living Career cheats

Get promoted in any of the island-specific careers and part time jobs:

careers.[add/remove]_career Conservationist: Add or remove the Conservationist career

Add or remove the Conservationist career careers.promote Conservationist: Get promoted in the Conservationist career

Get promoted in the Conservationist career careers.promote PartTime_[Diver/Fisherman/Lifeguard]: Get promoted in the part time job of your choice

Get promoted in the part time job of your choice careers.promote Teen_Lifeguard: Get promoted in the Lifeguard job as a Teen

Island Living Trait cheats

Use trait.[equip/remove]_trait [trait name] to equip or remove any of the following Island Living traits:

(Yes, the "trait_" at the beginning IS a part of the trait's name!)

trait_BeachBum_LaidBack: Laid back Sims never become tense

Laid back Sims never become tense trait_Hidden_IslandAncestor_Elemental: Island Ancestor Sims can increase the quality of plants and...summon volcanic bombs?

Island Ancestor Sims can increase the quality of plants and...summon volcanic bombs? trait_NaturalSpeaker: Natural Speakers are great at rubbing elbows and enthusing other Sims

Natural Speakers are great at rubbing elbows and enthusing other Sims trait_FriendOfTheSea: These Sims become friends with dolphins and merpeople easier than others

Shift+Click cheats for Island Living

After typing testingCheats true in the cheat console, Shift+Click on your Sims in Live Mode to give them tans and burns or lock the current sun-affected tint of your Sim's skin.

Start the party with an eruption

On a lot with the "Volcanic Activity" trait, use volcanic_eruption [small/large] to make lava bombs rain from the sky onto your lot.