The Sims 4 and Titanfall 2 are now on Steam

Ahead of today's big EA Play livestream, Electronic Arts has dropped another batch of its games and DLC on Steam, including the prison drama A Way Out, the life-and-swimming-pool-murder simulator The Sims 4, and—finally—the outstanding robot-jock shooter Titanfall 2.

The new additions join previous EA hits including Dragon Age Inquisition, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, Mass Effect 3 and Andromeda, Battlefield 5, and just about everything else Electronic Arts has done in recent years, and like those previous rollout, all of them are on sale:

It's not a complete transition from Origin to Steam: We tested the Steam version of Dead Space 3, and launching it from Steam actually starts the game from Origin. But it does give dedicated Steam fans a way to purchase EA games, and to maintain and manage their digital collections, on their storefront of choice.

One game that remains conspicuous by its absence is the hit battle royale Apex Legends. It could be that EA is holding it back for a reveal later today at the big show—which is something we're hoping for—but it's equally possible that technical issues, possibly related to crossplay (which we've also got our fingers crossed for) are holding things up.

EA Play kicks off at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET today. Here's how you can watch it.