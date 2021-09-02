The Sable demo is back for a limited time

Sable is a gorgeous open world adventure game that marries the exploration of Breath of the Wild with vivid Moebius-inspired art. It received a demo back in June which Malindy loved, but if you missed it the first time around, the demo is back again.

It's part of the Indie Houses Direct event, which celebrates a host of indie games with announcements, demos and more from August 31 until September 7. Participating publishers include Raw Fury, Fellow Traveller and Akupara Games, and the list of available demos is strong: in addition to Sable there's stuff like Kathy Rain: Director's Cut, Norco and The Forest Cathedral.

The list is long, but you should definitely make sure you check out Sable. "In just a very short demo, Sable managed to make me feel invested in its heroine and the world that awaits," Malindy wrote. "As the demo ends with the conclusion of Sable's preparations and a snippet of its theme song by Japanese Breakfast, I'm already imagining the journey ahead."

If you're not interested in demos, it's not long until the full release arrives: the Sable release date is September 23.