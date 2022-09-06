The RTX 4080 might be subject to as many memory switcheroos as its forebearer

Audio player loading…

Has there been a GPU generation with such fiercely debated and rumoured specifications as Nvidia's RTX 40-series (opens in new tab)? I'd say no, there hasn't been. The upcoming lineup of graphics cards has shapeshifted far too many times to count over the past year. However, with a potential launch window coming up fast, we're beginning to see these cards' final form—and there could be a few different memory configurations on the way.

We're expecting the RTX 4090 to lead the charge for the RTX 40-series, which is likely to feature 24GB of GDDR6X memory as standard. That's not particularly groundbreaking information as the current generation RTX 3090/Ti also come with as much.

However, it's the RTX 4080 (opens in new tab) that could be a more interesting sight at its release, though when that might come is not entirely clear. According to leaker MEGAsizeGPU (opens in new tab) (via Videocardz (opens in new tab)), where we'd expect a single graphics card, we may find two. The RTX 4080 is rumoured to arrive with two different memory configurations: either 12GB GDDR6X or 16GB GDDR6X.

Even more surprising is that these are said to be fundamentally different graphics cards. The 16GB variant is reported to be using a 12-layer PCB and the 12GB variant a 10-layer PCB. And both are said to be arriving at the same time.

Nvidia has offered such a split in the past, though arguably where it made more sense in the more entry-level market with the GTX 1060 6GB/3GB. At the higher end of the performance spectrum, you'd suspect Nvidia to be a little more sure of what's required of its high-end cards.

Though competition will do things to a graphics card company, and it wouldn't be entirely unlike Nvidia to float the idea of multiple memory configurations and power limits to ensure that it has all bases covered. AMD is coming in hot with its RDNA 3 GPUs (opens in new tab) this year, and Nvidia will be keen to see it has an answer to the RX 7000-series at every performance level.

4080 12G GD6X 10layer PCB aic reference design4080 16G GD6X 12layer PCB aicreference design4090 24G GD6X 14layer PCB aic reference designnote：4080 12G has a completely different pcb design from 4080 16GSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Nvidia is not afraid of testing the waters with multiple memory configurations for its GPUs and then ditching them at a moment's notice. Remember how many RTX 3080/Ti memory configurations (opens in new tab) were rumoured before and even after its release? It was a lot, and I heard from one GPU manufacturer at the time of that they were excruciatingly close to finalising their own design for one of these unreleased configurations before it was canned.

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming (opens in new tab): The top chips from Intel and AMD

Best gaming motherboard (opens in new tab): The right boards

Best graphics card (opens in new tab): Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): Get into the game ahead of the rest

We did end up seeing one such memory configuration later in the RTX 3080's life with the 12GB variant (opens in new tab), so such a release for the RTX 40-series is also absolutely possible.

I'd say the chances of these two RTX 4080 variants coming to the market at launch are about as good as any other rumoured RTX 40-series specification seeing the light of day. Which is to say: we're going to have to wait and see.

We shouldn't have to wait too long for at least some mention of the next-generation GeForce GPUs, however—Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang is hosting the keynote of the company's September GTC conference and the next-gen has already been tipped to make an appearance (opens in new tab) at that event.