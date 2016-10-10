The rhythm-action game Thumper goes live today, three days ahead of schedule

The "rhythm violence game" Thumper was scheduled for release on October 13, which is this coming Thursday. Surprise! It's actually coming out today. Developer Drool said the early release is a way to "to surprise and reward gamers who have been waiting years for the game to come out."

Thumper won't support the Vive or Oculus Rift at launch, but the PC VR version is in development and will be released before the end of the year. "We’ve always wanted Thumper to be an intense, overwhelming experience—not a 'VR game' specifically," the studio explained. "We think Thumper is amazing in VR, but the 'best way to play' is really a matter of personal preference. So for now, PC gamers can play the entire game in glorious traditional HD. And rest assured we are hard at work on VR support!"

And what exactly is Thumper, you ask? "Thumper is rhythm violence: classic rhythm-action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future," its Steam listing states. "Scream down the endless track and crash through punishing obstacles with simple, airtight controls. Hurtle forward, master new moves, reach overwhelming velocities, and survive epic boss battles. Every crushing impact is interwoven with a pounding original soundtrack. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must go through rhythm hell."

Thumper will unlock on Steam at 3 pm PT today.