The Radeon RX 560X-powered Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is on sale for just $500

Amazon rings in the New Year with an aggressively cheap gaming laptop deal on a 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 for only $500. The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is $500, down from the usual $670 price. It's a great choice if you're looking for a gaming laptop for a student going into their next semester with nothing to play Fortnite on.

This Acer Nitro 5 has 1st Gen Ryzen 5 2500U CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and a Radeon RX 560X graphics card. It's a budget gaming laptop that should handle 1080p gaming with a decent enough framerate on most games if you're willing to drop the settings down to medium to low (depending on the game). You won't be running Red Dead Redemption 2 at max settings, in other words, but this is a great laptop for lighter games and indie stuff like Disco Elysium.

Cheap gaming laptops at this price tend to sell out fast. No worries, as we keep track of all the week's deals in one convenient place just for you. If the Nitro 5 isn't quite what you're after, stepping up to something with a GTX 1650 graphics card should give a healthy boost to performance ... for about $175 more.