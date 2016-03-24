The PC Gamer Show: Paragon, best of GDC, and more

Download the MP3 directly

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be taking a look back at the best things we saw at GDC 2016, discussing our time with the Paragon early access build, looking at the possibility of more cross-platform play, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. We look at some of our favorite things from GDC. Evan and Tom make their feelings about Paragon crystal clear. Cross-platform play is on the rise, but does it work for all games? We take your questions from Twitch chat. Steven Messner joins us for the first time!

Listen:

You can listen to it directly in the Podtrac player above, or...

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Evan Lahti

Steven Messner

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.