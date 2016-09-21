The PC Gamer Show: Gears of War 4, GPUs, and the biggest upcoming games

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we'll talk about our hands-on time with Gears of War 4, look at the upcoming busy season for new game releases, have a "State of the GPUnion" discussion, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Tom talks about his time with Gears of War 4. Jarred delivers a "State of the GPUnion". We look ahead at a busy holiday season. We take your questions from Twitch chat. #BlameJames2016

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Jarred Walton