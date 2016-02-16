The PC Gamer Show: Fallout 4, Quantum Break, and more

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live on Twitch. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we'll be taking a look at the newly announced Fallout 4 DLC, Quantum Break coming to PC, Elite Dangerous' standalone PvP game, Street Fighter 5's less than ideal launch condition, and lots more—including our usual Twitch Chat Q&A.

Watch along today on Twitch, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments!

You can also listen to last week's episode right here.

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Film Maker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.