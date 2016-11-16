The PC Gamer Show: Dishonored 2, Planet Coaster, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
On this week's show we'll be looking at Dishonored 2, the upcoming Planet Coaster, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- We've been enjoying Planet Coaster, but it's intimidating.
- James and Chris breakdown their time with Dishonored 2.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Reading is apparently bad.
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix.