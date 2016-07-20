The PC Gamer Show: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, GTX 1060, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we're talking about our hands on time with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Overcooked, the GTX 1060, and lots more—including a musical quiz and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Overcooked has taken over our office. James reflects on his hands-on time with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. A musical quiz of some of the year's best soundtracks. The GTX 1060 is out, but that doesn't mean you can buy it yet. We take your questions from Twitch chat. James and Chris vie for job security.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Chris Livingston

James Davenport